Ghostbusters: Afterlife Composer Talks The Lack Of Spirit In Many Modern Blockbuster Scores [Exclusive]

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is yet another legacy sequel that has fans up in arms against each other. Some film fans took issue with nostalgia being front and center in the new film and some loved the movie even more because of it. One thing that most "Ghostbusters" fans can agree on, though, is that Rob Simonsen's score is right on the money.

For whatever reason, the same folks that rolled their eyes at Stay Puft Marshmallow Man advertising seen in the movie seemed to love Simonsen's score, which very liberally used cues created by Elmer Bernstein to give the new film a little bit of the feel of the original '80s films.

Our very own Ethan Anderton interviewed "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" composer Rob Simonsen and he asked a very important question. What's up with film scores today? In the 1980s every movie, no matter how big or small, serious or cheesy, seemed to have a killer soundtrack, and scores today tend to be forgettable.