The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Score Brought Back A Key Member Of The Original Orchestra For A Certain Haunting Sound [Exclusive]

Elmer Bernstein's soundtrack for the original "Ghostbusters" was punctuated by the eerie sounds of an instrument called the Ondes Martenot. When Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), Ray Stanz (Dan Aykroyd), and Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) descend into the basement of the New York Public Library, you can hear the Ondes Martenot kick in and that's our cue that they are about to have a spooky encounter.

The Ondes Martenot takes its name from French inventor Maurice Martenot and it's also known as the Ondes Musicales, which is French for "musical waves," and which gives you an idea of the wavy, theremin-like sound that the Ondes Martenot produces. /Film's own Ethan Anderton recently interviewed "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" composer Rob Simonsen, who revealed that the Ondes Martenot made a comeback for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

Simonsen first elucidated how the instrument works, saying:

"It's one of the earliest synthesizers, and it's this electric instrument that has keys, but it also has this metal wire that runs across in front of the keys, and there's a ring. You put your finger inside the ring and you can slide up and down so you get this very smooth tone. That's when you get these very, almost vocal type sounds. You can vary the tone of it. It's very similar to a theremin, but a theremin you play with your hand in the air, and this you play putting your finger in this ring and gliding your hand in front of the keys. You can see what pitch you're at because the ring is right in front of the key of the pitch."

Below, you can hear the Ondes Martenot in action in the library scene from "Ghostbusters," which reminds us that "no human being" would engage in symmetrical book-stacking (and perhaps no human voice could replicate the unearthly whistle of the Ondes Martenot).