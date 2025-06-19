2026 Could Be One Of The Biggest Years Ever At The Box Office - Here's Why

To anyone who follows such things even casually, it's no secret that the box office has been in rough shape for the last handful of years. The pandemic completely upended the movie business, with theaters all around the world shutting down for months on end. Meanwhile, the advent of premium VOD pioneered by movies like "Trolls World Tour" made it easier than ever for people to watch films at home. The recovery has been slower than expected. The good news? Things have really picked up in the back half of 2025 following a very slow start. Even better news? 2026 looks like it could be the year the industry at large has been waiting for.

Though it is far too early to start making box office predictions for specific movies, just looking over the release calendar for 2026 reveals a possible record-breaking year. At the very least, it should, with relative ease, become the biggest year for ticket sales since the pandemic began in 2020. For some context, the global box office reached $30 billion in 2024, down from $33.9 billion in 2023. The domestic box office hit $8.75 billion in 2024, down from $9 billion in 2023.

As of right now, 2025 looks to land in a similar range, with movies like "A Minecraft Movie" ($953 million) and "Lilo & Stitch" ($860 million) leading the way, so far as Hollywood releases go. But 2026 has a different look and feel to it already. Even January, which had typically been a weak "dump month" for studios, has several potential hits on deck, including the "M3GAN" spin-off "Soulm8te" and "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," the second entry in a planned trilogy.

We've also got Sam Raimi's new horror/thriller "Send Help" and "Return to Silent Hill" to look forward to. Is it a bit horror heavy? Sure, but it's far more promising than January 2025, which was populated by disappointments such as "Better Man" and "Wolf Man."