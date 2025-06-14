The Plot Of A New Pixar Movie Is Almost Exactly James Cameron's Avatar (But Cuter)

We're in a bizarre place where animation is more successful than ever yet also on the brink of disaster. There's the constant threat of AI, studios pushing for outsourcing, and the general reliance on IP and known franchises over creative ambition. This, in turn, means that whenever a studio does come out with an original idea, it's cause for celebration.

Take Pixar, one of the most beloved American animation studios of the past 30 years. From the moment it debuted the first computer-animated feature film to get a major release, the studio has balanced big franchises like "Toy Story" and "The Incredibles" with one original movie after another. Sure, there have been misfires, but it's about that experimentation — because the more cartoons get made, the more cartoons get made.

This brings me to this year's big Pixar presentation at the 2025 Annecy Animation Festival, where the studio's Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter, unveiled its slate for the next couple of years. Though a lot of the attention was naturally put on "Elio," its next release, it was Pixar's next movie after that, 2026's "Hoppers," that earned even more cheering from the already ecstatic festival audience. "Hoppers" is another sci-fi film for the studio, specifically a cute adventure movie about a girl who — in order to save forest animals from having their home destroyed by greedy, invading humans — decides to hop into an animal avatar and raise allies to fight back.

That's right: Pixar is essentially remaking James Cameron's "Avatar" and making it cute. And reader, Eywa is with Pixar, it seems, because this movie looks great.