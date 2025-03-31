Every Upcoming Pixar Movie You Need To Know About

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, it seemed as if Pixar could do no wrong. The animation studio, in league with Disney, pushed forward the idea of all-computer-animated feature films back in 1995 with the release of "Toy Story," gaining a lot of critical attention for its clever writing and penchant for heart-rending sentimentality. It wouldn't be until the release of "Cars 2" in 2011 that critics would begin to cool to the studio. And even still, "Cars 2" was a $559 million hit.

In the 2010s, Pixar began to skew further and further away from original ideas and lean heavier into sequels or prequels to its earlier hits. Indeed, of the 10 Pixar features released in that decade, six were part of an established franchise ("Cars 2," "Monsters University," "Finding Dory," "Cars 3," "Incredibles 2," and "Toy Story 4"). Some of these films were excellent, but the studio nevertheless seemed a few years beyond its creative peak.

The first half of the 2020s was a mixed bag for Pixar, offering a heterogenous mix of bombs, sequels, and unexpected hits. Its original films "Onward," "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red," all lost piles of money because of COVID lockdowns, while its "Toy Story"-adjacent "Lightyear" did poorly on its own merits. Only two of the studio's movies during this period were hits. 2023's "Elemental" had a soft opening but eventually became a juggernaut, while 2024's "Inside Out 2" now stands as the second highest-grossing animated film ever (currently outstripped only by "Ne Zha 2").

Pixar is now poised to lean even more heavily into sequels over the latter half of the decade, perhaps to earn back the cash lost on its COVID failures. As of this writing, five films have been announced for the studio's upcoming slate. Read on to learn their vital statistics and release dates.