Coco 2 Officially Confirmed By Pixar - Here's Why That's A Bad Idea

Remember when Pixar changed animation forever with the bold, inventive, and otherwise creative "Toy Story?" How about when the studio continued to release original movies that pushed the medium of animation forward while exploring vastly different stories and genres (like "A Bug's Life," "Monsters, Inc.," and "The Incredibles")? Sure, there were sequels even in the earlier days, but not only did movies like "Toy Story 2" actually provide something new and different from their predecessors, but they were also balanced out by twice as many original Pixar movies.

Well, say goodbye to the good old days! Pixar, like its parent company Walt Disney Studios, is now all about chasing the mighty and elusive dollar with artistically-dubious sequels that parents will go to movie theaters to see because there is virtually nothing else to entertain kids with at the movies. We already knew Pixar was making not just another "Toy Story" sequel, but also a third "The Incredibles" movie. Now, the Disney CEO that refuses to leave, Bob Iger, has announced that "Coco 2" is in active development at Pixar and aiming for a 2029 theatrical release.

"While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure," Iger threatened promised in a press release. "And we can't wait to share more soon."

"Coco 2," to be perfectly frank, is a terrible idea, more so than either "Toy Story 5" or "Incredibles 3." Sure, it makes a lot of sense commercially. Like "Inside Out," the original "Coco" was Pixar's only true smash hit movie of the 2010s (a tumultuous decade that gave the studio its first proper box office bomb with "The Good Dinosaur"). And yet, while "Coco 2" could prove to be an enormous hit along the lines of "Inside Out 2," the sequel risks severely diminishing the cultural impact and importance of its predecessor.