A Bizarre Biopic Is The First Big Box Office Bomb Of 2025

2025 is already off to a better start at the box office than at this point in 2024. Late year holdovers such as "Mufasa: The Lion King," "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," and Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu" have been doing big business at the box office. We also just had our first new hit of the year in the form of "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" (check out our interview with that film's writer/director here). Unfortunately, it hasn't been a party for everyone. Namely, anyone who has even a dime invested in the Robbie Williams biopic "Better Man" could probably use a drink, as that movie is now a certifiable, massive flop.

For those who may not be aware of the film, it's a musical biopic documenting the story of pop star Robbie Williams. The catch? Williams is portrayed by a CGI ape. Despite the wild hook, audiences haven't seemed to care very much. "Better Man" expanded into nearly 1,300 screens this past weekend and made just over $1 million. It's a disaster for Paramount Pictures, who picked up the domestic rights in North America, France, and Japan for $25 million. Though it is technically a 2024 release, the film's fate was sealed after its domestic expansion this year.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, though. The biopic, which was directed by Michael Gracey ("The Greatest Showman"), carries a reported $110 million budget. To make matters much, much worse, it already disappointed in the UK, where Williams is a much bigger star. How bad is it? With just $8.8 million overseas, the film has earned a grand total of $10 million worldwide. There is virtually no chance of a turnaround at this point and the various investors will be left holding the bag — and a big bag, at that.

For what it's worth, critics are on the film's side. It currently holds an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes following its festival run last year. /Film's Jacob Hall saw the film at Fantastic Fest and called "Better Man" an "unclassifiable swing, and one that I can't help but admire" in his review.