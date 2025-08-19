Why Superhero Movies Are Struggling At The International Box Office

The landscape of the box office has changed greatly in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic forced permanent change upon the industry, with Hollywood focusing more on streaming and theaters increasingly fighting to stay relevant. While that applies to all movies, there is an increased focus on declines when it comes to superhero movies. These blockbusters were the backbone of the box office for over a decade. Now? They're on the descent, and a big part of that has to do with sharp drop-offs when it comes to international ticket sales.

Take "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" as an example. In its most recent weekend, its fourth overall, it barely cracked the global top 10, pulling in $18.1 million, including $9.3 million overseas and $8.8 million domestically. It has now earned $468 million worldwide, with only 47% of that money coming from markets outside of the U.S. That runs in stark contrast to the pre-pandemic days. That overseas drop-off, among other reasons, means "Fantastic Four" should raise alarm bells for the brass at Marvel Studios.

Take even a relatively modest hit (by Marvel standards) in 2011's "Thor," which made $449 million worldwide. About 60% of that money, or $268 million, came from overseas. We're seeing that happen less and less, which is a problem for just about everyone trying to make a superhero movie for the big screen right now.

None of Marvel's 2025 releases have cracked $500 million worldwide, and "Superman" will finish as the year's biggest superhero movie with just over $600 million when all's said and done. Director James Gunn's take on the Man of Steel recently made its debut on VOD just over a month after it first hit theaters, meaning its run is coming to a close. As of this writing, "Superman" has made about 57% of its money in North America, meaning about 43% of it has come from elsewhere around the world.