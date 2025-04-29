Deadpool & Wolverine's Multiverse Hijinks Made Marvel A Massive Amount Of Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This may not come as a big surprise, but Disney and Marvel made an awful lot of money from last year's "Deadpool & Wolverine." Directed by Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds starring as Deadpool alongside Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine, it was one of the biggest movies of 2024 and one of the biggest movies since the pandemic began. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's first R-rated entry paid off handsomely even beyond the box office to deliver massive profits to the Mouse House.

Advertisement

In a recent report from Deadline, it's revealed that Disney ultimately made around $400 million in profits from "Deadpool & Wolverine." Mind you, this is total profits to date from all revenue sources, not just ticket sales. The film made $1.33 billion at the box office, trailing only "Inside Out 2" ($1.69 billion) in 2024. According to this new report, $620 million of that money ultimately made its way back to the studio after theaters took their cut. The film also made $150 million from home entertainment revenue, which includes VOD rentals/sales, in addition to $210 million from TV and streaming.

All told, the film generated $980 million in revenue. After $580 million worth of expenses were factored in, such as the $200 million production budget, a $160 million marketing budget, and various outer expenses such as residuals, that left Disney with $400 million in total profits. That is a massive sum, rivaled only by the $600 million profit turned by 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which made more than $1.9 billion at the box office as the highest-grossing MCU entry post-"Avengers: Endgame."

Advertisement

This is all very eye-opening. Many people see $1.3 billion in box office revenue and assume you just subtract the budget from that number and boom, that's profit. But as we can see, Disney sure as heck didn't make $1 billion from this movie. Without the post-theatrical revenue, the studio's profits would have been shockingly minimal (relatively speaking) for a movie that was this successful.