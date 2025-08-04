Why Fantastic Four: First Steps' Box Office Should Be Raising Alarms For Marvel

Things started off on a promising note for Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" at the box office, but, as these things go, it's not just about a single weekend — it's about the weeks that follow. To that end, director Matt Shakman's take on Reed Richards and the gang suffered a much bigger than expected drop in its second weekend despite the fact "First Steps" is one of the best-reviewed entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some time. As a result, Marvel Studios probably needs to start ringing some alarm bells at this point.

"First Steps" earned an estimated $40 million in its second weekend domestically, making for a 66% drop compared to its opening. It also added another $39.6 million internationally in its second frame. The "Fantastic Four" reboot debuted to $118 million domestically and $100 million overseas. Pre-weekend projections had Marvel's latest holding far better, but that's not how things shook out. Hence, there is reason for Marvel and Disney to be concerned.

The movie carries a $200 million production budget and has currently earned $368.7 million globally to date. Not to make this a Marvel vs. DC thing but, against similar reviews, James Gunn's "Superman" held far better in its second weekend and had crossed the $400 million mark by that point. "Superman" also reached $500 million mark on its third weekend and currently stands as the highest-grossing comic book movie of 2025 with $551.2 million worldwide. It will at least get to $600 million if not closer to $700 million, depending on how things shake out from here.

"Fantastic Four," meanwhile, is going to have to settle for over/under $500 million globally. Coupled with lackluster results for "Captain America: Brave New World" ($415 million worldwide) and "Thunderbolts*" ($382 million worldwide), it's been a rough year for the MCU. Movies like "Deadpool & Wolverine" pulling in $1.3 billion are now very much the exception and no longer the rule for Marvel Studios. That's a reality that the company is going to have to accept. As for what it does within the confines of that new reality? That's the billion-dollar question.