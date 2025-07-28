5 Reasons Why Marvel's Fantastic Four: First Steps Dominated The Box Office

It's been a long time coming, but Marvel Studios has finally added Reed Richards and the gang to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," Kevin Feige and Co. have not only finally brought Marvel's first family back to the silver screen, but they've also secured a much-needed hit in the process.

Directed by Matt Shakman, of "WandaVision" fame, "First Steps" had by far the biggest opening weekend ever for the "Fantastic Four" franchise. It debuted to an estimated $118 million domestically to go with $100 million overseas for a $218 million global debut. It's very much the win that Marvel and Disney needed after the relative misfires that were "Captain America: Brave New World" ($415 million worldwide) and "Thunderbolts*" ($382 million worldwide). This is, if you'll pardon the pun, a heroic opening weekend much more in line with what we used to expect from the MCU.

It also essentially matches what James Gunn's "Superman" did just a few weeks ago when it bowed to $220 million, which is good company to be in. So, what went right for this well-received reboot? What helped to bring audiences out in an age where big superhero movies (even those in the MCU) are no longer automatic hits the way they once were? We're going to take a look at the biggest reasons why "Fantastic Four: First Steps" was a success at the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.