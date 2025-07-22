The Fantastic Four: First Steps Review: The MCU Gets It Right Again With Heroes Making The World A Better Place
Fifth time's the charm, I suppose.
Matt Shakman's new film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" marks the fifth time that filmmakers have attempted to bring the titular quartet — originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961 — to the big screen in live-action. The first came in 1994 when director Oley Sassone and executive producer Roger Corman churned out a very low-budget rendition of the characters merely to retain the film rights. That film was never officially released to the public, but a robust bootleg market has assured that Marvel fans the world over have seen it. Weirdly, its cheapness and corny script served the characters well; the Fantastic Four, even more than most of their fantastical comic book contemporaries, are corny and demonstrative. Both the heroes and the villains they face tend to speak in operatic hyperbole. There are a lot of exclamation points.
But then, there's a whimsical, relatable element to the Fantastic Four as well. They're one of the only superhero teams that also functions simultaneously as a cosmic adventure epic and a dysfunctional family sitcom.
The three following cinematic attempts at a "Fantastic Four" movie were mixed, at best. The two directed by Tim Story in 2005 and 2007 had some hokey elements (positive), but lacked intelligence, wit, or many acts of heroism. The 2015 "Fantastic Four" from Josh Trank was a dour, downbeat, joyless remix that never committed to its strange body horror elements. Shakman's new film is the first "Fantastic Four" movie that balances the team's necessary, wimpy corniness with astonishing spatial adventures, emerging as one of the better superhero films of the year. This is a "Fantastic" quartet of squares. They are scientists and nerds in a genre overstuffed with soldiers and fighters. They can serve as the mentally healthy counterpoint to the wounded violence-dealers in Jake Schreier's "Thunderbolts*."
And, even more so than James Gunn's "Superman," they live in a world of hope. The Fantastic Four are so capable and intelligent, they have literally changed the world.
Science! Industry! Technology! And from it, hope!
Like the recent "Superman," "The Fantastic Four" dispenses with dramatizing the title heroes' origin story, and takes place in a world where they are already established and even famous. For those who need a refresher, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), his wife Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), his best friend Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Sue's brother Johnny (Joseph Quinn) once piloted a super-advanced shuttle into the outer reaches of the cosmos where they were bombarded by cosmic rays. They returned to Earth with elemental-style powers: Reed became the liquid-glue stretchy man Mr. Fantastic, Sue became the clear-like-air Invisible Woman, Ben became the earthen Thing, and Johnny became the Human Torch.
The existence of cosmic rays, as well as the ascendancy of a supra-scientist like Reed Richards has, in the world of "First Steps" fundamentally altered the world. "First Steps" takes place in a retro-futurist landscape that's a combination of the 24th century and 1961, and it's astonishing to behold. People all over the world now make used of Fantastic Four tech, and the quality of life seems to have been improved. "First Steps" is set in an inspiring world where the promises of Art-Deco world fairs from America's post-War years were finally fulfilled. The presence of heroes, for the first time, seems to have made the world a better place, and not just a more violent one.
It's also worth noting that the Fantastic Four are no mere enforcers or soldiers in this universe, but benevolent philosopher kings (well, at least Sue and Reed are). They are the masters of all industry, diplomats, politicians, and scientists. Innovation and intelligence, along with caring and compassion, are their currency. Even when the bitter subterranean villain Mole Man (Paul Walter Hauser) tries to invade the surface world, the FF don't defeat him, so much as negotiate a peace contract.
Beware! The might of Galactus! Devourer of Worlds!
They do occasionally encounter monsters and villains (there is an amusing opening montage that featured Reed kicking an evil monkey into the Hudson River), and some brief fisticuffs are in order, but the FF are not here to get into brawls. They are uncool. They are so uncool, they turned the world into a "Star Trek"-like utopia. If you want to save the world, save it from the ground up.
At the outset of "First Steps," it's revealed that Sue and Reed are pregnant. She is happy after years of attempts, but Reed is nervous; he can't help but imagine their child adversely affected by their superpowered genes. Indeed, picturing worst-case scenarios seems to be Reed's greatest blessing and greatest curse. He can only picture solutions once his mind has filled with problems.
Shortly after the news, Earth is visited by a mysterious chrome-plated alien, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). Unlike the rendition of the Silver Surfer seen in Tim Story's 2007 "FF" film, this rendition is eerie and even a little bit terrifying. She can soar many times the speed of light, and confidently announces to the people of Earth that the planet has been marked for destruction by her boss, a cosmic space deity called Galactus (Ralph Ineson). Galactus is older than the known universe, and lives by consuming entire planets. Earth is next on the menu, and the FF soar back into the heavens to confront him.
"Fantastic Four" makes space seem large and ineffable. There is a lot of time devoted to them boarding and operating their spacecraft. I appreciate that "First Steps" is set in a gorgeous, sleek universe of miracle technologies, and the filmmakers, through subtle editing and wide camera angles, allow us, the astonished viewers, to sit and take it all in. It's nice to actually be impressed by a superhero movie's visuals.
The world unites to take on a cosmic threat!
The cosmic scenes make space seem like a vast and dangerous place. Galactus, a 1,000-foot giant, looms over the screen terrifyingly, evoking the godlike presence of Arishem from "Eternals." For the record, I also love "Eternals." Make of that what you will. Know that I was excited to watch the Silver Surfer tripping the light fantastic, though, hanging ten as she ripped the curl of a warp field's event horizon. Man, it was fun.
But there are small, human moments as well. Johnny loses himself in linguistics, trying to learn an alien language, while Ben finds himself bonding with a sweet, pretty school teacher name Rachel (Natasha Lyonne). On the night before a dangerous event, the pair lock eyes at a local Temple. They previously bonded over their mutual love of their local deli's black-and-white cookies. The Thing is realized through CGI, but the animation is strong enough to give his rocky face brief bursts of human emotion.
The world of "First Steps" is so optimistic, though, that when Sue gives a speech about unity and not giving up, the world actually listens. When Reed asks all the governments of Earth to team up to build a global network of high-tech widgets, they step to. I don't want my heroes to thwack bad guys or expose villains. I want them to unite us through the sheer might of their intelligence. "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is set in a world that I wouldn't mind living in. Even if there are occasional, ineffable cosmic deities plotting to devour me, and terrifying silver aliens ripping my soul apart with their eyes. "First Steps" is a superhero movie where we're already better. And I love that.
/Film Rating: 9 out of 10
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" opens in theaters on July 25, 2025.