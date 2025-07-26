Sorry, Galactus: Fantastic Four: First Steps Has A Serious Villain Problem

Watch out for your planet, Earthling: This article contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

In a time-tested fashion of delivering the good news first, let's note that "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" does justice to the titular quartet. Pedro "I star in everything" Pascal makes for a charming, calculating Reed Richards who fully recognizes his "worst case scenario" mindset isn't very healthy. Vanessa Kirby's strong and capable Sue Storm keeps the team (and, more or less, the whole world) together, being the group's most powerful member in more ways than one. Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm has largely made peace with his rocky condition, offering nuggets of wisdom and powerful punches as needed. Joseph Quinn infuses Johnny Storm with a mixture of the character's traditional swagger and a surprising self-awareness. All in all, the Fantastic Four are making their world a better place, and even their potentially insufferable robot sidekick H.E.R.B.I.E. (Matthew Wood) pulls his weight just fine.

Unfortunately, there must always be things in a "Fantastic Four" movie that make no sense, which doubles as our bad news: Who, exactly, are they fighting? Sure, every Marvel fan knows Galactus (Ralph Ineson, doing a good job in a severely limiting situation), the gigantic planet devourer who's one of the key cosmic beings in the comics. Marvel's Galactus design for the movie is perfect, no notes. However, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" sees fit to infuse his formidable threat with motivations that go above and beyond "just" wanting to eat Earth ... and by doing so, the film turns Galactus into a confusing mess of a villain.