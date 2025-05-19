Marvel's Galactus Design For The Fantastic Four Movie Has Been Revealed (And It's Perfect)
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to numerous legendary Marvel Comics villains. Indeed, each film in the franchise has tried to outdo the ones before them by introducing the biggest, baddest supervillain to take on its heroes. Sometimes, however, the MCU's interpretations of these villains can be a bit underwhelming, which is why "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is pulling out the big guns when it comes to Marvel's first family and their introduction to the property.
The trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" offers a glimpse of Shalla-Bal aka the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) as she arrives on Earth, warning the Fantastic Four and the rest of humanity their world has been "marked for death." Longtime Fantastic Four fans will no doubt realize her warning means the planet eater Galactus (Ralph Ineson) is on his way. So far, however, we have only gotten brief looks at the cosmic titan stomping through the movie's 1960 New York City backdrop like a kaiju.
With the film's theatrical release just a couple of months away, folks have been champing at the bit to get a closer look at Galactus. We recently got just that thanks to some preview images of upcoming "Fantastic Four" LEGO and Funko Pop toys, but we've since been able to lay our eyes on the real deal thanks to a most unlikely source: Snapple.
Galactus gets his closeup in a new Snapple poster
While comic book fans might have thought Galactus has a diet that consists exclusively of planets to sustain his life force, it appears he also likes to wash down those crunchy planets with a refreshing Snapple ice tea. Appearing along with the rest of the Fantastic Four and their robot droid H.E.R.B.I.E., a new Snapple-branded "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" poster gives us our closest look at the big bad Galactus yet. Click here to check out that one-sheet for yourself.
This closer look also gives us the opportunity to better appreciate Galactus' costume, which seems quite faithful to the comics. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Matt Shakman explained the reason why it was important for Ineson to suit up before chowing down:
"I didn't want to just use motion-capture for Galactus. I wanted to actually have someone there embodying the part, so we've built an entire costume for him, and we've done a lot of photography testing to figure out, How do you make sure that the scale is correct? How do you film Mount Rushmore?"
Indeed, the titan actually bears a noticeable resemblance to Ineson. The actor himself is a modern-day horror legend whose deep, gravelly voice will be instantly recognizable to cinephiles who've seen some of the best films of the last decade, including Robert Eggers' "The Witch" (in which Ineson played the puritanical head of the family at the center of the story), "The First Omen" (where the actor plays a conflicted priest), and "The Green Knight" (which features Ineson as the titular wooded knight).
Ineson's signature voice was also put to great use in the schlocky but extremely fun "The Pope's Exorcist," in which he plays the Devil himself. That should give you an idea of just how intimidating his take on Galactus ought to be.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" hits theaters on July 25, 2025.