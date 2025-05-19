Marvel's Galactus Design For The Fantastic Four Movie Has Been Revealed (And It's Perfect)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to numerous legendary Marvel Comics villains. Indeed, each film in the franchise has tried to outdo the ones before them by introducing the biggest, baddest supervillain to take on its heroes. Sometimes, however, the MCU's interpretations of these villains can be a bit underwhelming, which is why "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is pulling out the big guns when it comes to Marvel's first family and their introduction to the property.

The trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" offers a glimpse of Shalla-Bal aka the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) as she arrives on Earth, warning the Fantastic Four and the rest of humanity their world has been "marked for death." Longtime Fantastic Four fans will no doubt realize her warning means the planet eater Galactus (Ralph Ineson) is on his way. So far, however, we have only gotten brief looks at the cosmic titan stomping through the movie's 1960 New York City backdrop like a kaiju.

With the film's theatrical release just a couple of months away, folks have been champing at the bit to get a closer look at Galactus. We recently got just that thanks to some preview images of upcoming "Fantastic Four" LEGO and Funko Pop toys, but we've since been able to lay our eyes on the real deal thanks to a most unlikely source: Snapple.

