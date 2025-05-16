Marvel's New Fantastic Four Toys Reveal First Looks At Sue Storm's Baby And Galactus
No entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is more hotly anticipated than "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." This isn't the first time the original superhero group of Marvel Comics has been brought to the silver screen, although the previous attempts have left a lot to be desired (to put it mildly). MCU mastermind Kevin Feige has been particularly focused on this installment of the Fantastic Four, seeing it as a key part of the future of Marvel films, so secrets have been tightly held for this latest attempt at bringing Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing to life.
Each trailer has given a slight hint at what's to come, such as glimpses of Julia Garner's Silver Surfer and the planet eater Galactus teasing fans of what to expect from the new film set to be released on July 25, 2025. But our first full look at two new characters has come from the place that we've come to expect for blockbusters: new toys!
Funko POPs give a glimpse of Sue Storm's baby, along with other characters
In a first look at the upcoming Funko POPs tied to the release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," we get an up close look at the characters of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, aka Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. As a bonus with the Invisible Woman, we also get a first look at a character we haven't seen yet in the trailers (though he has been mentioned): Franklin Reed. Yes, the child of Reed Richards and Sue Storm will be making an appearance in the film, although how big a role young Franklin will be playing in the film has yet to be revealed.
In addition to the happy family, we also get a glimpse of what the Human Torch looks like in action, covered in flames, as well as a look at how the Thing rocks a trench coat while trying to go incognito.
These Funko POPs also give us a close up look at the Silver Surfer and Galactus, albeit in their cutesy Funko POP form. As the first female version of the Silver Surfer, we get a closer look at how she will surfer through the solar system. And even as a Funko Pop, Galactus cuts an imposing figure.
The "Fantastic Four" Funko POPs aren't available to order yet, but you can sign up to be notified when they are over at Funko's website.
The Galactus vs Fantastic Four LEGO set shows the rivals in action
While the iconic poses of the Funko set gives us an idea of what the characters look like in the new film, the new Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure by LEGO gives us a taste of what the climactic showdown is going to look like in action.
The buildable figure features the towering Galactus taking on all four superheroes at once, and from the looks of it, the squad has their work cut out for them.
To recreate the look of the Human Torch flying through the air, a transparent rod is included that allows Johnny to look like he's soaring around Galactus' head like a particularly annoying mosquito that is also able to shoot fireballs. The set also includes extra long legs for Mr. Fantastic, replicating his ability to stretch his body into fantastic shapes, force fields for the Invisible Woman, and clobbering hands for the Thing.
Set to be released on June 1, 2025 with a pricetag of $59.99, this playset promises to give fans of all ages a chance to live out their fantasies of seeing Galactus duke it out against the Fantastic Four ahead of the film's release a month later.