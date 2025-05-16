Marvel's New Fantastic Four Toys Reveal First Looks At Sue Storm's Baby And Galactus

In a first look at the upcoming Funko POPs tied to the release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," we get an up close look at the characters of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, aka Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. As a bonus with the Invisible Woman, we also get a first look at a character we haven't seen yet in the trailers (though he has been mentioned): Franklin Reed. Yes, the child of Reed Richards and Sue Storm will be making an appearance in the film, although how big a role young Franklin will be playing in the film has yet to be revealed.

In addition to the happy family, we also get a glimpse of what the Human Torch looks like in action, covered in flames, as well as a look at how the Thing rocks a trench coat while trying to go incognito.

These Funko POPs also give us a close up look at the Silver Surfer and Galactus, albeit in their cutesy Funko POP form. As the first female version of the Silver Surfer, we get a closer look at how she will surfer through the solar system. And even as a Funko Pop, Galactus cuts an imposing figure.

The "Fantastic Four" Funko POPs aren't available to order yet, but you can sign up to be notified when they are over at Funko's website.