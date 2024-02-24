The Many Powers Of The Fantastic Four Explained

Frantic anticipation surrounds the recently-announced "Fantastic Four" Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot — which has been in the works for a while and a long time coming — that is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. While that is a pretty long wait time, good things should be allowed to gestate at their own pace, especially when a potential 1960s setting could veer the project in interesting directions. The Fantastic Four were one of the first Marvel Comics superhero groups to introduce a sense of realism into the genre's hyperreal narratives, with creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby focusing on the personal motivations of the team's individual members on a deep, nuanced level. As the reboot has the chance to reinforce what makes these comic book characters so special and refreshing, the hype surrounding the film is more than warranted.

To understand the range of powers that the "Four" themselves wield, we need to dive into their comic book origins, as explained in 1961's "The Fantastic Four" #1. Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, Susan Storm, and her brother Johnny Storm underwent a life-altering event together during an experimental space flight, which granted them various abilities. The aftermath of this incident propelled them into popularity, turning them into media sensations after they decided to stick together as a team and use their powers for good. The Fantastic Four share a unique dynamic amongst themselves; they are not merely a group working together to fight for what's right but a family committed to supporting one another (amidst dysfunctional shenanigans).

Let's dissect their originating incident and how it impacted every member of the group, along with how their powers work, according to Marvel Comics history.