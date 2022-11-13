Namor And His Army Are Now Among The Coolest Villains In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

When we first meet the Talokanil, they are almost like sirens, luring sailors (or in this case, government employees) to jump ship to their deaths through hypnotizing sounds. Then we see they are incredibly strong warriors, and not even a case of henchmen being stronger than petty humans either. The Talokanil are not Ultron copies, or the chitauri — their entire nation is made up of people who have super strength thanks to the powers of a heart-shaped-herb-like substance that gave them powers, but forced them to live underwater.

"Wakanda Forever" luckily makes not just Namor into a cool and strong antagonist, but also his lieutenants, like Namora (Mabel Cadena) and Attuma (Alex Livinalli). Even in their relatively short screen time, they put Thanos' Black Order to shame, with their unique designs (the feathers! the hammershark skull!) and their formidable fighting skills — even a Dora Milaje like Okoye barely escapes alive from fighting Attuma.

Of course, the best Marvel villains are not just the ones that look stylish or are strong, but the ones who make you doubt whether to root for them or against them. When it comes to Namor and the Talokanil, it is hard not to root for them since their new origin story trades a divine cataclysm that sends Atlantis to the bottom of the ocean for a poignant story of survival, of escaping colonialism and seeing your home destroyed by those who deem you lesser. This is not just a great change, but it fundamentally changes the role of Namor and his army in the Marvel universe.