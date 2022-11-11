Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is About More Than A Single Marvel Superhero

The character of Black Panther, as played by the late Chadwick Boseman, was first introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2016 film "Captain America: Civil War." That film was about a conflict between two factions of superheroes over whether or not superpowered freelance vigilantes should be allowed to continue their regular operations without oversight. Black Panther, aka T'Challa — then the prince of the fictional country Wakanda — teamed up with Iron Man in the conflict, arguing that oversight was indeed required.

Those themes of a superhero community operating within a larger, global system extended into Ryan Coogler's 2018 film "Black Panther." In that film T'Challa became king of Wakanda, a country that rests on top of a store of magical metal called vibranium. The metal allowed Wakanda to become a technological paradise, but their rare resource also made its rulers tetchy about participating in world activities. The entire country was hidden under a shield, and the U.N. didn't seem to know a lot about them. "Black Panther" was about a hotheaded potential heir to the throne of Wakanda (Michael B. Jordan) taking control of the country and vengefully asserting the nation's might over generations of global colonialism.

It was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

But "Black Panther," unlike films like "Iron Man" and "Thor," wasn't just about its title character. Coogler sneakily constructed a rich, vast ensemble piece right under our noses. Now that Coogler's sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is nigh, made after the death of Boseman, there is a whole retinue of fascinating and rich characters to follow. "Wakanda Forever" is about a whole superhero team.



Spoilers follow for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."