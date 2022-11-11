How Marvel And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Pays Multiple Tributes To Chadwick Boseman And T'Challa

Warning: This article includes spoilers from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Going into "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," I was a little bit worried about what my crying situation would be like. Personally, I've always loved finding emotional catharsis at the movies, but if the trailers for this film were any indication, I was worried I'd be sobbing through my mask for the full 2-hour-and-41-minute runtime.

For better or worse, though, it turns out "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" chooses some pretty specific, fairly self-contained moments to pay tribute to the late, great actor Chadwick Boseman and his character King T'Challa. Though the character's absence permeates the film, it's still a Marvel movie — one that needs to hit on plenty of narrative beats and tell a story that, while informed by T'Challa's legacy, isn't entirely about it. There are fish people and child prodigies and CIA frenemies to worry about too, after all.

But Ryan Coogler, the film's cast and crew, and Marvel fans clearly have a whole lot of love and pain to process, and the movie builds in several lovingly constructed outlets to let those feelings show. I'm grateful it does because it's impossible not to mourn along with the characters when these moments of tribute do arrive.