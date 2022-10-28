How Ryan Coogler (And Chadwick Boseman) Helped Get Rihanna To Record A Song For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The filmmaker went on to explain that motherhood is a major theme in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," so "it made sense that it would be someone who could speak to, not necessarily the words, but the feeling of motherhood." In the end, though, it was apparently a matter of timing. Coogler says Rihanna didn't officially get on board until she witnessed the first trailer for the film, which dropped at Comic-Con this year. "When she saw the performances that everybody was putting down in the trailer, that was what kind of put her over the edge, like, 'Hey, I want to see this film. I want to see if I can figure this out.'"

As for the songwriting and recording process, Coogler says several people helped make it happen: Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems wrote the words with Coogler, while Goransson provided the music, which he says "was made on like three continents." But it's no surprise that when the moment finally came for Rihanna to share the final product, the artist had just one person in mind. "It came together in a lot of different ways, and I was super happy with it and feel super thankful," Coogler says. "But the truth is, once she played us the record, she said straight-up, 'I did this for Chad.' So it was him, man."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" debuts in theaters on November 11, 2022.