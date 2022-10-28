Letitia Wright Talks About Shuri's Arc From Black Panther To Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" ends Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and from early reactions, the sequel seems to live up to the lofty expectations set by its 2018 predecessor. "Black Panther," the first comic book movie nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, has been held in high regard since its release, making the inevitable sequel one to look forward to.

Unfortunately, the original plans for the sequel that involved T'Challa as the lead would never come to fruition due to the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman. With Coogler and the rest of the production team seemingly caught off guard by the actor's passing, Marvel Studios required a rewrite and overhaul of the film.

Recasting the role of T'Challa was out of the question for those involved. Instead, the incredible supporting characters of "Black Panther" would rise to the occasion and take more prominent roles in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." One character, in particular, would take center stage over others, and that's T'Challa's younger sister, Shuri, portrayed by Letitia Wright. The creative decision to have T'Challa out of the picture would lead the actor and her character into a more fully realized arc, especially given her place as the more carefree character in the original "Black Panther."