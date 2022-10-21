Letitia Wright 'Came Back Stronger' From Her Injury On The Set Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

It's no secret that "Black Panther" set an incredibly high bar after its incredible success in 2018. The film was a game-changer for Black representation on screen, and its shocking success on the awards circuit all but confirmed that superhero films could work on the prestige level. Still, it set a daunting precedent for any similar films that looked to follow it, including its eventual sequel, "Wakanda Forever."

Measuring up to such a cultural touchstone would have been difficult in any circumstances. But with star Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing in 2020, crew and cast alike had to drastically change their approach to a sequel. Honoring Boseman's legacy was a priority on the "Wakanda Forever" set, not in the least for Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, sister to Boseman's late king T'Challa. "I always carried him in every scene," Wright recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I always would ask, 'Bro, what do you think?' and just try to keep a spiritual connection. He meant everything to me, and he's the reason why I'm here. He picked me to be his sister, so I couldn't have done this journey without him."

Wright also spoke to Empire about the unique blessing that "Wakanda Forever" presented: it was an opportunity to mourn, grieve, and eventually heal. That healing was notably stalled, however, when Wright sustained injuries on the "Wakanda Forever" set, pushing production back months. It took some work to get back in fighting shape, but in the process, Wright managed to come back stronger than she was before.