The Fantastic Four: First Steps Lands Franchise's Biggest Box Office Opening Ever

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have taken a bit of a tumble after "Avengers: Endgame," but at least that makes the box office results more exciting to write about. Whereas MCU movies were once guaranteed hits, these days they have a lot more ups and downs — and things are looking up for Marvel's latest release.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is on track for an estimated $120-125 million opening weekend after grossing $57 million on its opening day, including $24.4 million from Thursday previews, per The Hollywood Reporter. That's easily Marvel's biggest opening weekend of the year, surpassing "Captain America: Brave New World" ($88.8 million) and "Thunderbolts" ($74.3 million).

It's also the biggest box office debut ever for a "Fantastic Four" movie by a wide margin. Depending on whether or not you adjust for inflation, the franchise record until now was held by 2005's "Fantastic Four" ($56 million, $92 million adjusted) or 2007's "Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer" ($58 million, $90 million adjusted). Only 2015's "Fantastic Four remains undisturbed in the rankings: still dead last with its abysmal $25.6 million debut.

Globally, "First Steps" has already passed the $100 million milestone thanks to $49.2 million in overseas ticket sales. The movie has been warmly received by critics, currently holding a score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences seem to be onboard with it as well, with opening day polling from CinemaScore landing it an A- grade (the same as "Thunderbolts").