The Fantastic Four: First Steps Lands Franchise's Biggest Box Office Opening Ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have taken a bit of a tumble after "Avengers: Endgame," but at least that makes the box office results more exciting to write about. Whereas MCU movies were once guaranteed hits, these days they have a lot more ups and downs — and things are looking up for Marvel's latest release.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is on track for an estimated $120-125 million opening weekend after grossing $57 million on its opening day, including $24.4 million from Thursday previews, per The Hollywood Reporter. That's easily Marvel's biggest opening weekend of the year, surpassing "Captain America: Brave New World" ($88.8 million) and "Thunderbolts" ($74.3 million).
It's also the biggest box office debut ever for a "Fantastic Four" movie by a wide margin. Depending on whether or not you adjust for inflation, the franchise record until now was held by 2005's "Fantastic Four" ($56 million, $92 million adjusted) or 2007's "Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer" ($58 million, $90 million adjusted). Only 2015's "Fantastic Four remains undisturbed in the rankings: still dead last with its abysmal $25.6 million debut.
Globally, "First Steps" has already passed the $100 million milestone thanks to $49.2 million in overseas ticket sales. The movie has been warmly received by critics, currently holding a score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences seem to be onboard with it as well, with opening day polling from CinemaScore landing it an A- grade (the same as "Thunderbolts").
The great Marvel Cinematic Universe merger continues
The title of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is primarily a reference to Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm's (Vanessa Kirby) baby, Franklin (Ada Scott), but on a meta level it's a nod to the Fantastic Four taking their first steps into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The superhero team was brought under the Marvel Studios umbrella after Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which produced the previous "Fantastic Four" movies as well as other Marvel Comics-based franchises like "X-Men" and "Deadpool."
This isn't the first test of the big MCU merger. That honor goes to last year's "Deadpool & Wolverine," which passed the test with flying colors, grossing more than $1.3 billion worldwide by the end of its run. The best-case scenario for Marvel Studios was that bringing previously off-limits characters into the MCU fold would be a breath of fresh air for the franchise. So far, it seems to be working.
That said, both "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" have benefited from being a step removed from the mainstream storyline of the MCU. The former was a meta-comedy that was largely set in a wasteland of multiversal Marvel outcasts, while "First Steps" takes place on Earth-828, in a distant corner of the Marvel multiverse. However, the Fantastic Four's next MCU adventure will see them bumping elbows with a huge ensemble cast as they team up to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday."