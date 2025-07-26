What Does The Title Of Fantastic Four: First Steps Actually Mean?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has an interesting history with subtitles. Some series, like the "Iron Man" or "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, never dabble in them. Others, like "Captain America" or "Spider-Man," use them in every entry. In the case of the franchise's latest installment, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," a subtitle was necessary. There have simply been too many previous attempts at Fantastic Four movies over the last 20 years. Marvel Studios clearly wanted to differentiate this one.
Still, the title is a bit awkward. "Fantastic Four" by itself is such a catchy name — alliterative, evocative, campy — that tacking on some other phrase muddies the title card a bit. That's especially true when that subtitle is more than a little confusing. What does "First Steps" actually mean in the context of the film? We could probably come up with a lot of ideas if you're okay with tenuous connections, but there are two main ones.
The first and most obvious involves the character at the center of the film's drama — Franklin, the son of Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal). Born in the middle of the movie, the baby and his mysterious powers are the clearest connection to the phrase "First Steps," referring to a young child beginning to take on more autonomy. There's also a possible connection in the team's status as astronauts.
First steps could either be about the baby or the journey to space
"That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind." One of the most famous sentences in the English language, this quote by Neil Armstrong also comes to mind when looking at the title of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." Sue, Reed, Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Johnny (Joseph Quinn) are all astronauts. Their previous journey to space got them their powers, and in the film, they go even further, journeying far into the cosmos in search of Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and answers.
Despite their powers, the film does a great job of emphasizing how small the Fantastic Four are in the face of not just Galactus, but the universe itself. Reed obsesses over the mysteries and terrors of the universe, trying to conquer them, but that doesn't prevent enormous danger from arriving on their doorstep. In a way, the "First Steps" subtitle carries this implied fragility — the delicate nature of the characters' stand against a gargantuan, unbeatable foe.
There's also a meta layer to the title of Fantastic Four: First Steps
Beyond the narrative connection, there's likely a meta level to the "First Steps" title. The Fantastic Four are often referred to as Marvel's First Family. When most people think of the beginning of Marvel Comics proper, they think of the first collaboration between Jack Kirby and Stan Lee.
Additionally, the new movie is a standalone entry in the MCU — a film gloriously devoid of the "homework" other films and shows often expect viewers to undertake. You could go into this with absolutely no knowledge of the franchise and still have a great time. Heck, it's probably more important to have seen the 2005 "Fantastic Four" film, or have read the comics, just to have a basic understanding of the characters and their powers and relationships. In a passive way, the "First Steps" title implies that ease of access — the idea of a new beginning.
Lastly, the title meshes well with the overall tone of the film. It's a beautiful, refreshingly optimistic vision of the superhero story — one where the characters don't just become paramilitary operatives, but use their abilities for scientific advancement, diplomacy and the overall advancement of humanity. This is a world where the sheer goodness and devotion of four individuals urges the entire world to be kinder and more united. There's a care and commitment there that's also reflected tonally in the title.