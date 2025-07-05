Julian McMahon's Doctor Doom Was The Best Part Of 2005's Fantastic Four

Fans of the Fantastic Four have had an interesting run of things at the movies. There have been multiple attempts made to adapt the Marvel Comics franchise, with varying levels of success. While none of the movies have been fantastic, there is a bright spot in both the 2005 "Fantastic Four" film and its 2007 follow-up, "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," and that's Australian-American actor Julian McMahon.

The late performer, who sadly died on July 2, 2025, at the age of 56, rose to fame playing womanizing plastic surgeon Christian Troy on Ryan Murphy's soapy drama "Nip/Tuck" and was cast as the villainous Victor von Doom in director Tim Story's "Fantastic Four" films. The movies are kind of a mess from a screenplay standpoint, but McMahon gives a truly perfect performance as Victor von Doom — both masked and unmasked. (Doom is supposed to be of Romani descent and McMahon does not fit that requirement, but that's really about it.)

Playing Doom required a very specific approach, leaning into the sheer fun of more wicked moments while also still presenting a character with whom audiences could empathize. Doom is a pretty complex villain, to the point that he's almost an anti-hero, and McMahon clearly understood the assignment. Sometimes you want to see Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) punch some of the prettiness off Victor's smug face, but other times his character is truly tragic and even relatable. Maybe playing the scummy-but-sympathetic surgeon Christian was the perfect practice for portraying such a charismatic baddie in a campy setting, because he's honestly killing it.