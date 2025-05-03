Before Dominating The Horror Genre, Ryan Murphy Created A Grisly Medical Drama

When most people these days think about TV writer and producer Ryan Murphy, they're most likely to think of one of his many horror-based projects. He's created or co-created a number of high-profile horror projects over the years, from the ambitious anthology series "American Horror Story" to dramatizations of true crime stories ranging from Jeffrey Dahmer to O.J. Simpson. Blood and guts just seem to be a part of his creative vision. For fans who have been following the campy creator for a long time, however, his habit for horror storytelling really isn't a surprise, because he created one of the gnarliest (and most exploitative) medical dramas of all time: "Nip/Tuck."

"Nip/Tuck" followed Miami-based plastic surgeons Dr. Christian Troy (Julian McMahon) and Dr. Sean McNamara (Dylan Walsh) as they dealt with a whole lot more than a few nips and tucks. There were torrid affairs, a couple of love triangles, a surprising serial killer, and many more soapy storylines. To make it even more addictive, the show's surgery sequences were just as intense as the more salacious elements. Sometimes "Nip/Tuck" veered toward pure horror, and it's easy to see early hints at the scary storyteller Murphy would one day become. "Nip/Tuck" is one of Murphy's better shows (even though some elements have not aged well), and a big part of that is its willingness to get truly grisly.

