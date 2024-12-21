The Correct Order To Watch The American Horror Story Shows

The 2011 horror anthology series "American Horror Story," co-created by Brad Falchuk and TV juggernaut Ryan Murphy, is presented in a novel fashion. Each one of its 12 seasons stands as a wholly independent 10-to-13-episode miniseries, with each one featuring a unique set of characters and a new timeframe/location (in the U.S., of course). Murphy and Falchuk select a traditionally Halloween-y horror topic or premise — a haunted house, vampires, a witch coven, a circus sideshow, extraterrestrials, cultists — and then spin it out in their own sensationalistic idiom. "American Horror Story" tends to be salacious and stylized, and its sheer variety have kept audiences coming back for years.

Note: "American Horror Story" is not to be confused with the 2021 series "American Horror Stories," which is actually a spinoff. "Stories" is a more traditional "Tales from the Crypt"-like anthology show, with each episode featuring an original story and its own unique cast of actors. Only a few episodes of "Stories" connect directly to "American Horror Story."

Many of the same actors appear in each season of "Story," each time playing a different character. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Lily Rabe have each been in nine of the show's 12 seasons to date, and the as-yet unnamed 13th season will also feature Paulson and Peters. Jessica Lange is another notable star, having been in five of the show's seasons, as has Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, and Finn Wittrock. Emma Roberts similarly shows up frequently.

Just as important as the show itself, however, are the striking and surrealistic "American Horror Story" ad campaigns. The show's ubiquitous marketing features creative and disturbing images of distorted bodies, mutated faces, and nightmarish monsters, and likely draws more people to watch the show than anything in the series itself.

To keep the show's 12 seasons clear, we at /Film have assembled the handy guide below. Refer to it as you trek through Murphy's various Halloween Horror Nights exhibits.