Netflix's Monsters Has People Angry At Ryan Murphy For A Familiar Reason

There are lots of reasons to be upset with some of the films and TV shows on Netflix. The service has a proclivity for pumping out forgettable streaming fare with alarming regularity, even while it also produces killer action thrillers like "Rebel Ridge." But more concerning than bland streaming "content" is the way in which other people's misery has produced some of the biggest hits in the streamer's history. This is especially true when it comes to true crime documentaries, but it was also the case with season one of Ryan Murphy's "Monster," which dramatized the real-life abominations carried out by notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Now, Murphy has taken over Netflix's top charts again with a new season of his true crime anthology series. This time, however, Murphy's bringing you the story of a murderous duo with "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." The new season tells the story of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez (Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch) who became infamous for murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez (Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny), back in 1989.

The show hit Netflix on September 19, 2024, and at the time of writing, it's the number one most-watched TV show on the streamer in 58 countries around the world (according to FlixPatrol). That means Netflix has a bonafide hit on their hands yet again — and this one comes with just as much, if not more controversy, than the last time Murphy gave us his take on a real-life crime odyssey. That is to say that people are very upset with the horror impresario and his "Monsters" show, which has provoked a backlash among critics, viewers, and the family themselves.