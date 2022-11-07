Netflix Knows You Sickos Like True Crime, Orders More Monster And The Watcher Season 2

When cartoonist Stan Kelly posted the comic "Painful Procedural" on The Onion in the spring of 2015, he likely had no idea that his depiction of a drug-loving and television detective-hating man stalking outside of honest viewers' houses would alter Internet lingo forever. However, his ironic creation has inspired many online to view themselves proudly as sickos for various reasons, whether they enjoy David Cronenberg films or a well-scripted sex scene. Unfortunately, there are also several subsections of people who view themselves as the good type of sicko for being desensitized to horrifying true crimes, and these are the subsections that Netflix is catering to with their latest renewals.

The streamer announced that they will be ordering two new "installments" of "Monster," a true-crime anthology series whose first season centered around the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters). It also renewed the gonzo thriller "The Watcher," which centers around a bizarre series of events involving an old New Jersey home and threatening letters. Both series were overseen by mega-producer Ryan Murphy, who worked with Ian Brennan on "Monster" and Eric Newman on "The Watcher."

"Audiences can't take their eyes off 'Monster' and 'The Watcher,'" said Netflix head of global TV, Bela Bajaria. "The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan's distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the 'Monster' and 'Watcher' universes."