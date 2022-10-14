The Watcher True Story: Did The Events Of The Creepy New Netflix Show Really Happen?

Potential spoilers for "The Watcher" follow.

Between "Dahmer" and "The Watcher," Netflix's recent wave of true crime shows are getting a lot of attention. After all, there's just something deeply chilling about watching real-life cases play out. As someone who has zero tolerance for horror and still remembers being terrified when a middle school teacher forced my class to watch Disney's "The Watcher in the Woods" (I probably spent half the movie hiding in the bathroom — so much for movies in class being fun), true crime brings its own unnerving addition: the knowledge that the events on-screen could happen to just about anyone.

But while the Jeffrey Dahmer murders have been recounted time and time again (though admittedly in particularly poor taste this time, with the Netflix series featuring recreations of disturbing scenes that victims' family members were not notified of), "The Watcher" is based on a relatively unknown case: the stalking and harassment of the Broaddus family (renamed Brannock in the show). Not only does the unfamiliarity bring a new level of discomfort, but it also begs a big question: just how much of Netflix's show is true?