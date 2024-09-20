Ryan Murphy Takes Over Netflix's Top Charts With New Season Of True Crime Anthology Series

Eight years after Ryan Murphy ushered in a new era of prestige true crime retellings with "The People Vs. O.J. Simpson," the provocateur is back with a new take on a headline-grabbing murder case. This time around, it's the disturbing and tragic story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez, two brothers who are serving life in prison for the murder of their parents. "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" just dropped on Netflix yesterday, but according to viewership data site FlixPatrol, it's already the most-watched show on Netflix in the United States.

Netflix admittedly seems to be in a dry spell with its TV offerings lately, as "Monsters" is beating out inexplicable hit "Emily in Paris," two-week-old Nicole Kidman vehicle "The Perfect Couple," and a handful of reality and documentary offerings like "The Circle," "Selling Sunset," and "Worst Ex Ever," among other shows. Still, the show continues a hot streak for co-creators Murphy and Ian Brennan, acting as a sort of follow-up anthology installment to their award-winning 2022 series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."

As with many of Murphy's crime sagas (see also: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"), the new series aims in part to humanize its subjects regardless of their crimes, revealing the potential motivations behind the slayings that caught the nation's attention in 1990 when the Menéndez brothers were apprehended for the murder of their wealthy parents months earlier. According to Fox Los Angeles, the brothers didn't deny killing parents José and Mary, but claimed to do so out of fear for their lives. Both said they had been molested by their father since childhood, and their defense in court presented a story in which each brother finally realized the other had also been a victim of abuse just days before the murders, a revelation that they say kicked off a series of escalating confrontations.