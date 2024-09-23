Netflix Users Are Warning Each Other Over One Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story Scene

There's a new Ryan Murphy true crime series on Netflix, and in a "water is wet"-style situation, it's generating controversy. "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," which is climbing the Netflix charts, is the latest installment in Murphy's "Monster" anthology, which started with the extremely awkwardly titled "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." That series, which depicted the crimes of cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, garnered some side-eye reactions and plenty of controversy, primarily from the families of Dahmer's victims, who felt the series was exploiting their tragedy.

"The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" seems to be having a similar effect. In true Ryan Murphy fashion, the show frequently goes over-the-top to depict its true story, and some folks are taking issue, including members of the Menendez family. If you grew up in the late 1980s and early 1990s, as I did, you're likely somewhat familiar with the story, but if not, here's a brief recap. In 1989, wealthy husband and wife José and Kitty Menendez were murdered in their mansion in Beverly Hills. Their sons, Lyle and Erik, claimed they came home and discovered the bodies. However, the brothers were eventually arrested for the crimes. At first, they maintained their innocence. Then the story changed: Lyle and Erik claimed they had suffered horrible abuse at the hands of their father over the years, adding that their mother had knowledge of and was complicit in the abuse. Because of this, the brothers claimed killing their parents was a kind of self-defense.

The brothers were first tried separately, and in both trials, the juries were deadlocked. Later, the brothers were tried together, and this time, the jury found them guilty and sentenced them to life in prison without the possibility of parole. "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" delves into the sordid events behind the crimes, and the first episode alone has plenty of people talking for one big reason: it depicts the murders in graphic fashion.