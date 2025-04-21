15 Actors Who Saved Terrible Movies

When it rains, it pours — especially in terms of terrible movies. Like bleach, they burn into your retinas and seep all the way to the brain, refusing to let anyone forget about what they just watched. It's not all doom and gloom, though. Even in the darkest days, there's a shining light, a twinkle of redemption, an actor who makes the whole ordeal that much more bearable.

Valiantly, saviors like Raul Julia in "Street Fighter" and Uma Thurman in "Batman & Robin" gallop onto the screen to defend the honor of cinema from the misdeeds committed by their respective movies. They fight for the audience, helping to turn mayhem into magic (if only for the times they're on screen) and bring joy to the joyless.

So, let us salute the brave soldiers who never gave up when others clearly did. Let us acknowledge the actors who saved terrible movies.