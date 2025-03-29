Uma Thurman Has Surprisingly Wholesome Feelings About Batman & Robin

Joel Schumacher's 1997 superhero film "Batman & Robin" is one of the more notorious — and perhaps one of the most important — entries in the whole of Batman media. Schumacher infamously ratcheted up his film's camp factor, including super-corny dialogue, ultra-cartoonish action sequences, garish neon colors, and the silliest characters seen in a Batman film in eight years. This was a dramatic flip from Tim Burton's Batman films from 1989 and 1992, which were shadowy, tragic, and dour. Schumacher had already introduced his more kid-friendly Batman aesthetic with "Batman Forever" in 1995, but "Batman & Robin" was one toke over the line. Critics hated it, audiences rejected it, and it bombed so hard (its $238 million box office was considered small at the time) that another Batman film wouldn't be released in theaters until 2005.

Advertisement

Uma Thurman played the snarling villainess Poison Ivy in "Batman & Robin," and she was one of the few to escape from the film unscathed. She seemed to understand that the film was silly and campy, and chewed up scenery with abandon. Thurman cracked out her best Mae West impersonation and used her poisonous lips to kiss people to death. She got to yell lines like "Curses!," making her feel more like a character from Leslie Martinson's 1966 "Batman" than anything contemporaneous.

Thurman also has no hard feelings toward "Batman & Robin." Despite its widespread infamy in the Millennial geek community, she has long taken a pragmatic view, noting that the film was clearly made for kids, and knows children who have connected with it (notably, Kelly Clarkson's kids, as was revealed in a 2024 interview with EW). A few years earlier — on the film's 25th anniversary in 2022 — Thurman said to Entertainment Tonight that she just loved working with Joel Schumacher, and that she didn't mind having rubber appliances glued to her face.

Advertisement