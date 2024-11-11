Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Some Harsh Words For Terminator: Salvation

McG's 2009 sci-fi war picture "Terminator: Salvation" is an outlier in the "Terminator" film series, in that it's the only one that's not a time-travel story. James Cameron's 1984 film "The Terminator" was about a mild-mannered waitress named Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) who found herself being stalked by a killer robot from the future (Arnold Schwarzenegger). A human time traveler named Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) finds Sarah and explains that, in his time, humans and intelligent robots are fighting a vicious, apocalyptic war. He also explains that Sarah is destined to give birth to a son named John, who will grow up and lead a successful resistance against the Machines. The Machines, in desperation, sent an assassin back in time to kill John Connor before his birth. Kyle Reese will protect her.

The premise of time-traveling robot assassins was repeated in 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," and in 2003's "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines." In the sequels, the present-day humans knew that the Machine-driven nuclear apocalypse was nigh, and they did everything in their power to stop it before it could start. Sadly, they were unsuccessful both times, and the Machine War began anyway. There's no fate, except there is.

"Terminator: Salvation" takes place entirely in the future, in the middle of the Machine War, when John Connor (Christian Bale) is already grown up and leading his resistance. The Earth is a wasteland, and killer Terminators roam the landscape. It's a novel idea for a "Terminator" film, although it wasn't terribly well-received. "Salvation" received only a 33% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 278 reviews), and earned $371 million worldwide on a $200 million budget. By Hollywood accounting, it was only a modest success. Few filmgoers look back at "Salvation" with fondness. Star Christian Bale has even said he "regrets" making it.

"Salvation" was also notable in that it didn't center on Arnold Schwarzenegger. The actor only appeared in CGI during the film's finale. He also hated the movie. In a 2015 interview with "Good Morning America," reported in the Guardian, Schwarzenegger admitted that "Salvation" sucked.