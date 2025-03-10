The Correct Order To Watch The Karate Kid Franchise (Including Cobra Kai)

"The Karate Kid" was never the kind of movie you'd expect to launch a decades-spanning franchise. In the age of streaming, though, everything is IP waiting to be harvested by the right media conglomerate. Hence, in the wake of "Cobra Kai," the "Karate Kid" brand has once again become a big deal, and many younger fans have discovered the property for the first time thanks to the Netflix show.

If you're interested in going back and watching through the older entries in the franchise, or if you've just heard the recent hype and want to watch straight through from the beginning, the good news is that ordering the "Karate Kid" movies and shows is pretty simple. The release order for all movies and series up to this point is the same as the canonical chronological order, with one small asterisk that we'll explain later. So, if you want to watch the whole property in order from the beginning, it looks like this:

"The Karate Kid" (1984)

"The Karate Kid Part II"

"The Karate Kid Part III"

"The Karate Kid" (1989 TV series)

"The Next Karate Kid"

"The Karate Kid" (2010)

"Cobra Kai"

"Karate Kid: Legends"

Keep reading for a deeper breakdown of the franchise timeline and why this is still the best way to watch the property today.