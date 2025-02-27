Major Karate Kid Characters Who Never Appeared On Cobra Kai

Spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3 to follow.

After six incredible seasons with some genuinely wild plot threads sweeping the legs of audiences, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) has taken over the Cobra Kai dojo as Sekai Taikai champion, becoming a sensei with lessons of his own to learn. Along the way, he and his foe-turned-friend, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), encountered plenty of forgotten faces from the original "Karate Kid" trilogy. Staples like John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) have caused continuous issues for our heroes. At the same time, fan favorites like Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) still had stories to finish by the time the last punch was thrown. But even after all that, could the guest list for Miyagi-Do have been a little bigger? Could time have been made to bring some other essential players in the "Karate Kid" franchise back for a final round, and if not, then why?

If short-fused foot soldiers like Sean Kanan's Mike Barnes could make a comeback and throw a bit of spice into the "Cobra Kai" story, there's no reason that a handful of other characters couldn't have as well. Let's not forget that this nostalgic gamble, which gained immense popularity after it moved from YouTube to Netflix, had five films to pull from and only revisited three. With that in mind, here are a handful of key characters the show could have gotten a tap in on the fight but were instead left to stand on the sidelines.