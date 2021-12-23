Ralph Macchio Says A Jackie Chan Cameo Wouldn't Work In Cobra Kai, But A Hilary Swank Cameo Might

On the eve of its fourth season, people are still as crazy as ever for "Cobra Kai," the sequel continuation series based on "The Karate Kid" franchise that's set in what creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg call the "Miyagi-verse." For the uninitiated (which, why are you reading this article?!), Mr. Miyagi is the legendary karate master from Okinawa, Japan played by Pat Morita, who famously mentored Daniel (Ralph Macchio) in "The Karate Kid." As "Cobra Kai" stars plenty of characters from the series, fans have been wondering if Jaden Smith or Jackie Chan will ever make an appearance, since that duo starred in the 2010 remake. But according to a cast interview with the YouTuber Jake's Takes, fans shouldn't hold their breath for a cameo from the duo.

"Anyone who knew Mr. Miyagi and interacted with Mr. Miyagi is canon for our show, for the 'Cobra Kai' show," Macchio said during the interview. Smith and Chan's version of "The Karate Kid" is a remake in an entirely different universe apart from the Miyagi-verse, so there's no canonical way to connect them to the story of "Cobra Kai." Macchio then mentioned that a different Hollywood star could absolutely fit into the universe, due to her appearance in "The Next Karate Kid."

"To the flip side of that, someone like Julie Pierce, who is Hilary Swank's role, did know Miyagi," he said. "So there's always a chance for maybe that."