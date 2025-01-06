Why Cobra Kai Moved From YouTube To Netflix In Season 3

In a 2020 interview with /Film discussing future possibilities for the series, "Cobra Kai" creator Jon Hurwitz admitted that even before the third season made its arrival, ideas were formulating for a spin-off to the show that was becoming a hit. "We have put thought into spin-off ideas," Hurwitz said. "We love just 'The Karate Kid' universe, love all the characters from back in the day and we love the characters we've created. It's hard for me to give you an exact answer to this, but what I can say is that we have a list of at least five different scenarios that we would pursue, that we could consider."

Flash forward to 2024, and season 6 perfectly sets up a spin-off for a beloved "Karate Kid" character by digitally resurrecting Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and making his past a focus point in the show. His brief appearance in the final season opened up interesting possibilities for the future — possibilities which the show's creators teased to The Hollywood Reporter. "Now that we're done, we can actually start getting into this stuff," said co-creator Hayden Schlossberg. "We've just been focused on 'Cobra Kai' and finishing it off. And right now, we're in the process of editing the last couple episodes. Once that's done, we'll hopefully have some exciting things ..."

And none of this would be possible if Netflix hadn't swooped in and saved the show.