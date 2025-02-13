Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Review: The Final Episodes Are Some Of The Best Of The Show

This is it. After six years and six seasons (the last one split into three parts), "Cobra Kai" has finally arrived at its final episodes. Though individually, the three parts of season 6 felt slow and incomplete, together they make for one of the best seasons of the show, particularly because part 3 has some of the best episodes in the entire show. (In other words, Netflix probably shouldn't have split them all up like this.)

"Cobra Kai" has come a long way. It survived skepticism and the loss of its original release platform to become one of the best shows of the past few years, and one of the best legacy sequels, period. It is truly stunning that this show — which started out as a more grounded and dramatic version of a joke from "How I Met Your Mother" — would end up not just doing a very effective reboot of "The Karate Kid" starring a new generation of karate enthusiasts, but also serving as the dream sequel to the first three "Karate Kid" movies. In the past six years, we've seen Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) argue and bicker like an old married couple before eventually becoming good friends. They've even teamed up with other antagonists, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), to fight both John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

"Cobra Kai" is a show that has always understood how and when to do fan service, leaning into nostalgia in order to say something new about beloved characters, and echoing the past in order to explore new stories. In its final episodes, "Cobra Kai" turns everything to 11 and delivers five hours full of the wildest moments not just in the show, but the franchise at large.