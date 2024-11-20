Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2's Shocking Character Death, Explained

Many major "Cobra Kai" characters have been close to death at some point. Pick an episode, and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) might fall from a great height after a fight with Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). Pick another, and any given combination of adult senseis might attempt to inflict fatal damage with fists, feet, and even bladed weapons. However, by the end of the season, the most obviously evil characters generally taste defeat, the misguided ones come to their senses, and everyone survives to roundhouse kick each other another day. Actual casualties tend to be something like a flashback scene where a younger Kreese (Barrett Carnahan) is forced to fight his even more evil captain (Terry Serpico) to the death.

Season 6 is different. Here, Mr. Miyagi's (Pat Morita) big, dark secret is that he once killed a man in Sekai Taikai. "Eunjangdo" even opens with a nightmare scenario in which Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) gets to experience said fight from the victim's point of view — with an AI version of the dead Morita making an appearance for good measure — and closes with Kwon's bloody on-screen death. It's clear that the bets are well and truly off.

The final season of "Cobra Kai" has been split into three parts, so we still have one block of episodes to go. Since it's unlikely that the show intends to take its foot off the pedal for its grand finale, there may well be more deaths. Right now, the most murderous player on the field is without doubt Kreese, who accidentally drops the fateful Eunjangdo on his way to kill his former friend, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Then again, who knows what will happen and who may die when "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3 arrives on February 13, 2025?