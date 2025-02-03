Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Trailer Returns To A Legendary Karate Kid Location

This is a phenomenal trailer. For one, it barely shows anything about these new episodes — though there is plenty to get excited for and speculate about, of course. Instead, the focus here is on the long and painful journey the show's characters have taken to get to this point. Daniel narrates the first part, talking about how he and Johnny started out as enemies and continued fighting over the years. It then switches over to Johnny as he talks about how inevitable it was that they'd end up together on the same side — not just him and Daniel, but also the kids as well, as we see footage from Seasons 1 and 2, including that fateful high school brawl that nearly paralyzed Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). We also see flashbacks featuring many of the big characters from the "Karate Kid" movies that have returned for "Cobra Kai," including Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita), and Ali (Elisabeth Shue).

Indeed, although I have repeatedly called "Cobra Kai" a live-action sports anime, the truth is this is also an all-ages "Fast & Furious" TV series in the way it has continuously transformed enemies into allies over the years. Now, the final fight is here, and all of the show's the rivals-turned-friends are coming together to take down the franchise's ultimate bad guy: Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). The trailer hypes this up to a monumental level. Make no mistake, this preview makes "Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3 feel like the "Avengers: Endgame" of karate. It's the moment of truth, the true finale, and the show is bringing out the big guns for the occasion.

Following one of the biggest trends of the past decade, the trailer even uses an epic, slowed-down version of a song — but not just any song. Yes, Joe Esposito's "You're The Best" (which was famously used in the climax of the original "Karate Kid") has been teased by the "Cobra Kai" showrunners for years, going all the way back to the start of the show, and hearing it in this trailer is absolutely rousing. But that's not all! We even get a glimpse of Johnny and Daniel practicing the crane kick at a beach and the pair of them running together on the streets with a crowd, itself a scene straight out of the "Rocky" movies (another '80s franchise "Cobra Kai" has homaged multiple times before). It's time to get excited.

"Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3 crane kicks its way to Netflix on February 13, 2025.