Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Makes It Clear Who Was The Franchise's Big Bad All Along

The following post contains heavy spoilers for season 6 of "Cobra Kai."

"Cobra Kai" has come a long way. The legacy sequel to "The Karate Kid" (one of the best family movies of all time) started out as a relatively inconspicuous show created by the duo behind the "Harold & Kumar" movies and the writer of "Hut Tub Time Machine" — one that dared to ask what would happen if the joke from "How I Met Your Mother" about Johnny Lawrence being the true protagonist of "The Karate Kid" was actually true. The fact that "Cobra Kai" premiered on the now-defunct YouTube Red streaming platform only further illustrated just how little anyone expected from the show (much less that they thought it would become as popular and long-running as it has).

The series started out rather grounded, reversing roles and plots of the original "Karate Kid" movie while introducing clever twists and a whole new generation of karate students. Once "Cobra Kai" made the jump to Netflix, however, it became something else: a live-action sports anime with soap opera-style storytelling and over the top twists, treating karate tournaments like inter-gang wars. Since the change in platforms, "Cobra Kai" has also brought back dozens of characters from the earlier "Karate Kid" movies and given them new chances to delight or torment audiences. Now, in its sixth and final season, the show is taking the small San Fernando Valley story global with the introduction of the giant Sekai Taikai world karate tournament.

Though "Cobra Kai" has a long history of great and terrifying villains (many of which have since reformed and allied themselves with the heroes), "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2 clears any doubts of who is the one and true antagonist of the entire "Karate Kid" franchise. No, it isn't Johnny Lawrence, and it isn't even Cobra Kai as a concept. It is, of course, good old Terry Silver.