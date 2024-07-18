Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 Review: A Team Is Formed As Secrets Are Revealed In The Final Season

Potential spoilers follow.

After six years and two streaming platforms, "Cobra Kai" is entering its final round. We have seen Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence beat John Kreese and Terry Silver, but now they're going global, with the first part of season 6 being all about the preparations for the Sekai Taikai (literally, world tournament), including picking the fighters that will represent the newly formed Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang Karate joint dojo, and also figuring out if they can actually work as a single dojo despite all the bad history between both sides. Though the season stumbles in its middle section with an underwhelming reveal, there's enough to entertain and intrigue while teasing the big tournament clashes to come.

Let's get the negatives out of the way first. The return of Kreese, who is trying to team up with Kim Dae-eun and enter the tournament, is a big let down. Given we have to wait until part 2 for the tournament, Kreese doesn't actually get to do that much, and what he does get to do is essentially just a repeat of his role from back in season 2.

There's also some revelations about Mr. Miyagi's past that shake Daniel to his core. After spending five seasons building Miyagi up as a saint (one who beat up and terrorized kids in the first film, but sure), "Cobra Kai" aims to remind us that he was also just a man capable of making mistakes. Except the reveal is left vague enough (in order to fully explore it in future episodes) that it comes across as not that big of a deal, and instead as just a contrived way of making Daniel lose his cool yet again and go straight into conflict with his allies.