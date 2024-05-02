The Pope's Exorcist 2 Will Bring Back Russell Crowe For More Demon-Hunting (And Scooting, Hopefully)

Russell Crowe will save souls and ride Lambrettas again: "The Pope's Exorcist" is officially getting a sequel! Producer Jeff Katz took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to announce the news, posting, "Amorth Nation — I just got the call...IT'S OFFICIALLY HAPPENING!!!" Katz followed up with an Italian phrase, "È un seguito, amici miei," which translates to "It's a sequel, my friends."

Never one to miss a chance to reference Crowe's character's motorized scooter (aren't we all?), Katz also wrote, "Thank you to the amazing #ThePopesExorcist fans. You made this happen. Gas up your Lambretta – and get ready to ride."

"The Pope's Exorcist" was both a slightly campy novelty and a surprise box office success when it dropped in April 2023, earning nearly $77 million worldwide against a comparatively slim budget of just $18 million (per Variety). The film blew past initial expectations — the Variety article cited above guessed it would earn $10 million in U.S. theaters, but it ultimately doubled that number — and continued to find a sizeable audience when it debuted on Netflix later in the year.