One Of This Years Most Unexpected Horror Hits Is Dominating Netflix

We've seen some incredible works of horror cinema come out this year, small indie movies that broke big at the box office like "Skinamarink" and its experimental filmmaking, or movies that received critical acclaim and crafted whole universes for themselves like "Talk to Me." Even blockbuster horror releases like "Evil Dead Rise" and "Scream VI" managed to surpass expectations and add new things to their respective longstanding franchises.

And then there are also movies that did not make that big of an impact originally but are finally finding an audience that sees how brilliant they are in their own way. Movies that become big hits on streaming. Movies like "The Pope's Exorcist," which is now streaming on Netflix.

Like many horror movies, especially many possession horror movies, "The Pope's Exorcist" is based on a true story. Unlike those other ones, however, this is actually true (no it isn't). Director Julius Avery tells the true and untold story of Father Gabriele Amorth, the personal exorcist of the Pope and the Vatican (who the late great William Friedkin did a whole documentary on). Amorth performed tens of thousands of exorcisms in his lifetime (though his definition of exorcism is stretched out).

While the movie is at times a rather basic possession story — family moves to a new house (or former church), youngest kid starts hearing things and gets possessed and starts acting and looking rather dirty, vomiting, and levitating from their bed until there is an exorcism — it stands out from the rest due mostly to two reasons: rather cool worldbuilding grounded in real atrocities, and a phenomenal performance from Russell Crowe as the sassiest exorcist who just doesn't give a f**k about no devil.