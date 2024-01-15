The Correct Order To Watch The American Pie Movies

The 1999 coming-of-age comedy "American Pie" was a massive hit when it was released in 1999. Starring a who's-who of upcoming teen talent, "American Pie" delved deeply into the more embarrassing sexual details of being an adolescent boy in the modern day. There were scenes involving bodily fluids, oral sex, and multiple references to creative masturbation. While the bulk of the film — written by Mike Herz and directed by Paul Weisz — prided itself on aggressive raunchiness, it wisely ended on a sweet note, allowing the characters to realize that despite having had sex, they still have a lot to look forward to on their journey of growing up.

For a while in the early 2000s, Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Mena Suvari, Shannon Elizabeth, Seann William Scott, Thomas Ian Nicholas, and Natasha Lyonne were household names largely because of the "American Pie" movies. To date, the series has made $990 million.

"American Pie" gave rise to many, many sequels, some of which recalled the original's notes of sweetness, but with most of them trying to outdo the last in terms of bodily fluid humor and nudity; many of the sequels feature at least one or two semen gags. After "American Wedding" in 2003 — after the teen characters were adults — the series went straight to video and each one surrounded, for the most part, a new group of teens. Eugene Levy, who played the father of Jim (Jason Biggs) appeared in four of the five straight-to-video movies, giving the character an arc and a backstory not even hinted at in the first installment. "American Reunion" came out after four of the STV movies.

All told, there have been nine "American Pie" movies. Here they are.