Is American Pie 5 Still Happening, Or Has The Franchise Been Over-Baked?

Nobody from Universal Pictures or anyone involved with the films has directly come out and said what is taking so long when it comes to getting a fifth film going. That said, many of the core cast members have been busy with other projects, so scheduling could be an issue. Sujata Day's film with a "fresh take" on the franchise only officially entered development in September 2022 and, given that the writers' strike took up most of 2023, she hasn't had all that much time to work on it.

But it's been more than a decade since "American Reunion." So why did it take so long to even get a new movie in development? Seann William Scott, who plays Stifler in the films, has a theory on that. "I was having a conversation with a friend the other day, I was like, 'You could never make 'American Pie' these days,'" the actor said in an interview with Jake's Takes (via Unilad) in July of this year. "Some of the stuff in that movie, you would get arrested and probably go to jail for a long time if you did it."

Indeed, much has changed in the nearly 25 years since "American Pie" became a pop culture sensation. Scott, to that end, said that he doesn't "ever see there being an appetite" for "those sorts of movies again." That might explain why Day's fresh approach finally got the project moving at the studio.