New American Pie Movie With A 'Fresh Take' Coming From Actor And Filmmaker Sujata Day
Just when you thought you'd sung the words, "Bye, bye, Miss American Pie," for the last time, Universal Pictures is ready to reheat the pie and kindly offer you some more. And you better like it because this is a multimillion-dollar film franchise and it's too expensive to pie you in the face with it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new "American Pie" movie is in the oven, based on an original pitch that is said to offer a "fresh take" on the 23-year-old sex comedy film series.
Sujata Day, known for her roles in Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore's HBO series, "Insecure," as well as Rae's web series "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl," is the up-and-coming filmmaker behind this new "American Pie" pitch. There are no specific details available yet for what the plot or angle of the pitch is, but Day is known for her work both in front of the camera and behind it, having made her feature-length directorial debut in 2020 with the dramedy "Definition Please." The film played on the festival circuit before Ava DuVernay's independent distribution label, ARRAY (African-American Film Festival Releasing Movement), picked it up. It is currently streaming on Netflix.
Day has further experience behind the camera directing the YouTube series, "This Is My Story," narrated by Levar Burton (see above), and THR notes that she has the distinguished credit of being a Sundance Lab fellow.
The levee of American Pie ideas: not dry
This is just a shot in the dark, but based on Day's credentials, it seems feasible she might be looking to inject a little more diversity into the "American Pie" franchise than we've seen before.
If you go back and look at the posters for the four "American Pie" movies up to this point, it's pretty much wall-to-wall white characters. Not that there's anything wrong with having a few Stiflers (that came out wrong), but it does seem strange that a film series with "American" in the title should only present one view of what America looks like. In addition to "American Pie," "American Pie 2," "American Wedding," and "American Reunion," there have also been five direct-to-video "American Pie Presents" films: "Band Camp," "The Naked Mile," "Beta House," "The Book of Love," and "Girls' Rules," the latter of which came out in 2020.
I'm sure there might be more than one casual "American Pie" viewer who is reading this and didn't even realize the series was still going in the 2020s. Maybe Day can help restore "American Pie" to relevance with her take on it. One thing is clear: for both Chevy drivers and moviegoers, the levee of "American Pie" ideas may not be as dry as we thought it was.