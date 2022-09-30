New American Pie Movie With A 'Fresh Take' Coming From Actor And Filmmaker Sujata Day

Just when you thought you'd sung the words, "Bye, bye, Miss American Pie," for the last time, Universal Pictures is ready to reheat the pie and kindly offer you some more. And you better like it because this is a multimillion-dollar film franchise and it's too expensive to pie you in the face with it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new "American Pie" movie is in the oven, based on an original pitch that is said to offer a "fresh take" on the 23-year-old sex comedy film series.

Sujata Day, known for her roles in Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore's HBO series, "Insecure," as well as Rae's web series "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl," is the up-and-coming filmmaker behind this new "American Pie" pitch. There are no specific details available yet for what the plot or angle of the pitch is, but Day is known for her work both in front of the camera and behind it, having made her feature-length directorial debut in 2020 with the dramedy "Definition Please." The film played on the festival circuit before Ava DuVernay's independent distribution label, ARRAY (African-American Film Festival Releasing Movement), picked it up. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Day has further experience behind the camera directing the YouTube series, "This Is My Story," narrated by Levar Burton (see above), and THR notes that she has the distinguished credit of being a Sundance Lab fellow.