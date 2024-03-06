Ricky Stanicky Review: John Cena Is Hilarious, But The Movie Doesn't Quite Stick The Landing

"Ricky Stanicky" mostly succeeds as a comedy, but where the movie stumbles is in trying to inject a little too much drama into the proceedings. While some of the best comedies benefit from having an emotional core, this addition in "Ricky Stanicky" doesn't feel authentic enough to carry the appropriate amount of weight, and it's a little too difficult to connect to that side of the characters. While there are asides where the script references potentially troubling details in the lives of Dean, JT, and Wes that eventually come to a head, when the third act attempts to resolve them with genuine care, it feels like a sharp turn into drama rather than a gradual, meaningful realization.

Perhaps the chief problem with this is that the camaraderie between Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler never quite reaches a satisfying level of chemistry. Though they bounce off each other in an enjoyable way, their interactions are missing that extra spark of magic that makes them feel like real friends. For example, in the comedies of Adam McKay and Judd Apatow (that they directed and/or produced) that dominated the 2000s and 2010s, you never doubted the dynamic of the friends in those movies, whether it's the amazing duo of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in "Talladega Nights," the news team from "Anchorman," all the guys from "Knocked Up," or the best friends (and McLovin) of "Superbad," you could just feel their friendship in every frame.

Efron, Santino, and Fowler don't have that same level of comfort, which both hinders the comedy (at least somewhat) and makes any emotional resonance fall a little more flat than you'd like. It doesn't help that Efron is funniest when he has a fully comedic lead co-star like Seth Rogen or even Adam DeVine in his corner, and unfortunately, Santino and Fowler, despite being solid stand-up comedians themselves, just aren't at the same level to help elevate the laughs.

Thankfully, John Cena is there to save the day. While audiences might not come to truly be invested in what's happening with Dean, JT, and Wes, it's hard not to root for "Rock Hard Rod" to climb out of the gutter and get his life together. Even as he threatens to unravel the main trio's lives, Cena is so likable and naively friendly that you just want the best for him. It helps that Cena also gets his own moments to be sweet and caring, and those actually shine through infinitely better than anything involving the other main characters. On top of all that, he's gross-out hilarious and inappropriate, but with just the right amount of charm. It's a delicate high-wire act that Cena is pulling off here, and the fact that he's this massive, muscle factory only makes it that much more mystifying and funny.